Napa's county executive needs to go

I was surprised at the omission in the recent Letter to the Editor in support of Minh Tran CEO Napa County that only two current supervisors signed this letter ("Open letter to the county of Napa," May 29).

With the omission of Supervisors Diane Dillon, Brad Wagenknenct, or Belia Ramos, we have to assume they do not support Mr. Tran. It was also unusual to see three names of men who never served as supervisor supporting Mr. Tran while he was CEO, but when he was county counsel.

(Editor's Note: The letter's authors say including more than two supervisors on the letter might have represented a violation of the Brown Act, which regulates how elected official interact both inside and outside of official meetings).

The real problem was highlighted by Mary Snyder Booher, former Assistant County Executive Officer who posted on the Napa Register Facebook when it reported on Ms. Ramos reporting Mr. Tran to the State Bar. Ms Booher wrote: “The environment in the CEOs office is toxic. 200% + turnover in the 4 years since Minh became CEO. I retired early because of it. Belia has worked hard to address the issues, but instead, she gets attack by her colleagues and Minh. The residents and employees of Napa County deserve better and Minh needs to go.”