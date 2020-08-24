Napa's new Euro feel: Bravo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 is an absolute stinker, but one silver lining in the pandemic is the transformation of our downtown Napa streetscape.

The state restrictions on indoor dining and tasting has moved all the action outside, spilling onto our sidewalks and plazas. It struck me the other day. Napa now looks almost European in terms of the outdoor experience we now see evolving.

For years, I felt that our downtown feel was sterile compared to many European cities -- with their cafes spilling out into the streetscape. I think our new 'parklets' and outside dining is creating something very special.

I encourage our city leadership to realize that this is really unique and positive, and hope that city leadership and county leadership (guiding the not-so-forward-looking County Health Department) to embrace continuing this outdoor dining/experience after the COVID-19 restrictions are gone with a vaccine.

It really is a spectacular transformation of the whole downtown dining scene and a larger impact of infusing very important vitality into the Napa downtown.

Joe Fischer

Napa