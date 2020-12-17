Napa's wine industry needs relief

Our unique wine industry once easily attracted visitors, fueling sales, generating sales tax, transient occupancy tax, and employment. When our hotel properties were occupied, local services were utilized, and more local residents enjoyed income that covered living expenses.

Now our community is hamstrung by the detrimental effects of the global pandemic and wildfires. Visitation has dwindled, and local businesses are struggling to survive. Bankruptcies, evictions and foreclosures threaten to rise. Permanent closures, reduced hours and unemployment are common, and many desperately seek ways adapt, pivot, and make ends meet. And local government must consider budget adjustments.

Unfortunately, that’s the dramatic 180 degree shift we’ve seen over the past year, and economic conditions, for the time being, are not improving. We are at a critical tipping point in Napa County. We owe it to our community to imagine and design immediate measures to support to our local businesses and employees. As a business advisor, I now witness firsthand every day the disturbing and unfortunate effects of economic instability in our community, and see a great need for help.