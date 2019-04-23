I here endorse the brilliant letter (“Seven truths pro-lifers don't recognize”) by Celinda Lee Dahlgren in your Wednesday, April 17 issue.
The pro-lifers depend on some medieval religious dogma about the sacredness of (only) human life, and they want all conceptions to result in a birth that they then ignore. Babies after birth are on their own, of no interest to the self-righteous once they escape the womb. One assumes they want all eggs and sperm to come to fruition (what a waste!), which means that if so, the diameter of the earth will soon be expanding at the speed of light by the accumulated human flesh.
As things are today, the total weight of all human bodies on Earth is eight times the weight of all wild animals, and if you add our domesticated animals to humans the figure is 23 times.
And their thinking is contradictory; they oppose abortion and also oppose the very things that help prevent abortion: birth control and sex education. This is not rational thinking, but maybe it's not their fault; our schools avoid teaching critical thinking, with some exceptions.
In the same edition, Jon Garate also raises many issues in the pro-life/abortion debate (“Headline unfairly defined activists,” April 17). It makes sense to use abortion to save the life of the mother--you are saving a life already established on Earth.
But what about the pro-lifers who have no problem shooting large animals for "sport?" Are they somehow less sacred or not sacred at all? What do they say about you as you see their eyes staring down at you from your den walls?
If you're worried about abortion costs being paid by your tax dollars, why not shift your worries to the massive, unnecessary military budget, which enriches a few powermongers and arms dealers who are large contributors to political campaigns to keep the phony threats to our nation going. That money needs to go to education, environment, health care and much more, but goes down a military rathole.
Finally, no debate on abortion can be held in an ecological vacuum. Man dominates and is destroying vast ecosystems, which are the foundation of all life on Earth and our very economies. We depend on many non-renewable resources even as our human numbers increase by a million every four and a half days.
We are not building infrastructure to keep up with the needs of these runaway numbers. That's like adding an Akron, Ohio every day. Improving the standard of living for those already here is thus impossible.
Our air, water, land and oceans are already sick with pollution, but only get token funding. I am among those who already believe that we have exceeded many tipping points irreversibly, and that our species, Homo rapiens (yes rapiens, we have made joke of sapiens) will be extinct by the end of this century, year 2100.
It is up to the readers to explain why their grandchildren had to be sacrificed to the God of Profit. As I write, influential people are working hard to profit from the last of our fossil fuels by opposing the transition to wind, solar and other sources that could have saved us. Our human activities meet all the criteria for a diagnosis of cancer. Earth will recover and thrive in our absence. My money is on radiation-resistant cockroaches.
Don Richardson
Napa