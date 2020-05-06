Need at St. Helena Community Food Pantry skyrockets

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As with food banks everywhere, our local food pantry has seen the number of those in need skyrocket in the last month. Until recently, we were serving about 70 households, many of them small.

As of last Friday, our total was 180, most of these new households representing a minimum of four mouths to feed. New applicants continue to arrive. Although many expect to start receiving unemployment checks as they await the opportunity to return to work, we imagine that their need for assistance will continue for some time.

For those unfamiliar with what the Pantry offers our clients: Every week they receive a bag of fresh produce, and usually frozen meat and dairy. Once a month, we include a box of shelf-stable "basics." We are also a site for monthly USDA distribution, which includes shelf-stable products as well as frozen meat and fruits. We serve people primarily from St. Helena, but also Pope Valley, Yountville, Oakville, Rutherford and Deer Park. Angwin and Calistoga have their own pantry.