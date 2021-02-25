Need to apply a consistent standard in politics

One of the most (of many) damaging and troubling consequences of Donald Trump's presidency is the extent to which focusing on him and his attention-seizing behaviors has made it so difficult, even for non-Republicans such as myself, to raise concerns about current policy and rhetoric on the Left, without prefacing with: "Donald Trump is a Jackass" (Which is spot on.)
I am going to try:Donald Trump was and continues to be a Jackass. (Feel free to substitute the name of "Nancy Pelosi", "Mitch McConnell", "Adam Shiff" or that guy that sells pillows on Fox news). That does not free us from the responsibility to critique commentaries and policies from the Left as they arise.
On Feb. 18, the Register published a Letter to the Editor under the heading "Democracy and Fascism." The central argument was that Republicans, and especially Trump, are fascists. Various points were listed in support of this thesis.
But don't those points apply to both sides of the political spectrum? The writer says people who are less than successful in a capitalist economy are labelled (Not clear by whom. Republicans? Capitalists? Nebraskans?) "dependent, lazy, shiftless, no goods." Which Republican or Democratic leader or spokesperson has done this? Mrs. Clinton labelled 50% of her opponents as a "Basket of Deplorables," but who else? Probably lots of people on both sides of the spectrum have said one or more of these words at one time or the other. It does not make them fascists.
Nor do reasoned cautions toward socialism make one a fascist. Three of the bloodiest and most tyrannical regimes of the 20th century evolved from Socialism: the Italian "Revolutionary Socialist" Benito Mussolini, The National Socialist (Nazi) party of Germany, and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). Venezuela and Cuba are ongoing laboratories to study the risks of going far in the socialism direction.
The writer was accurate in pointing out that excessive nationalism, compromising basic human rights because "we are protecting you," rallying people against perceived enemies "identified by ethnicity, religion, etc.," accepting "executions of the opposition," manipulating vote counts, calling elections scams, rejection of the arts and free expression are all wrong and tyrannical.
But to suggest these actions are solely the province of Republicans or fascists, to the exclusion of the Left, is nonsensical. We see a growing Cancel Culture, with people losing their jobs and reputations in a new McCarthyism called "Accountability."
A vast portion of our citizens, white males and sometimes all males, are being maligned as if they are all the same. Condemning a race or religion or gender as "all the same" used to be called racism, sexism, bigotry and worse. Mainstream media and the Cancel Culture are excluding and distorting opposition voices. We used to call that censorship. The arts and literature are under attack. "Huckleberry Finn," "Harry Potter," "Gone With The Wind." Are they truly making reasonable people feel unsafe?
Basic rights of speech, religion, assembly are mocked (The new meme is "Freeze Peach"). As the looting, burned buildings and destroyed businesses of last summer's "mostly peaceful" protests coupled with the recent Capitol riot demonstrate, there is excessive ugliness on all sides.
We should encourage all sides to speak their piece, without fear of censorship but in the sure and certain knowledge that whatever they say will be tested and challenged by others, not by labels, and personal attacks but by better ideas. Labeling political parties or voices or ideas with words like "Bigot" or "Fascist" or "Racist" or "Communist" or "Sexist" adds nothing to the national political conversation, however much it may make those who use such terms feel the better for it.
Lawrence Bernheim
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS