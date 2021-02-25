Need to apply a consistent standard in politics

One of the most (of many) damaging and troubling consequences of Donald Trump's presidency is the extent to which focusing on him and his attention-seizing behaviors has made it so difficult, even for non-Republicans such as myself, to raise concerns about current policy and rhetoric on the Left, without prefacing with: "Donald Trump is a Jackass" (Which is spot on.)

I am going to try:Donald Trump was and continues to be a Jackass. (Feel free to substitute the name of "Nancy Pelosi", "Mitch McConnell", "Adam Shiff" or that guy that sells pillows on Fox news). That does not free us from the responsibility to critique commentaries and policies from the Left as they arise.

On Feb. 18, the Register published a Letter to the Editor under the heading "Democracy and Fascism." The central argument was that Republicans, and especially Trump, are fascists. Various points were listed in support of this thesis.