Need to take affordable housing seriously

I am reading “The Mystifying Mismatch of Workers and Jobs” in the Saturday Wall Street Journal and wondering what is so “mystifying” about it. Here’s the story from Diggs, Idaho:

Forage Bistro and Lounge, a Diggs restaurant, can’t keep up with demand, said Lisa Hanley, the restaurant’s co-owner. The bistro needs to add several employees to its staff of 17. Workers aren’t around to fill open roles in part because the small town doesn’t have the housing capacity.

“There’s all these places for people to vacation here, but there’s not the core community of people living here because they can’t find a place to live,” she said.

Sound familiar? This may be new to Diggs, but it is old-hat to Napa and much worse. Please note what Lisa calls “core community.” It’s the workers, not the elite, the pros and the tourist business. What kind of community is it that cannot provide residences for its workers? Our schools are shrinking because workers and their families cannot afford to live here. Is the community of Napa living or dying? Is a town without its workers even a real community anymore?