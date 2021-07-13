Need to take affordable housing seriously

I am reading “The Mystifying Mismatch of Workers and Jobs” in the Saturday Wall Street Journal and wondering what is so “mystifying” about it. Here’s the story from Diggs, Idaho:
Forage Bistro and Lounge, a Diggs restaurant, can’t keep up with demand, said Lisa Hanley, the restaurant’s co-owner. The bistro needs to add several employees to its staff of 17. Workers aren’t around to fill open roles in part because the small town doesn’t have the housing capacity.
“There’s all these places for people to vacation here, but there’s not the core community of people living here because they can’t find a place to live,” she said.
Sound familiar? This may be new to Diggs, but it is old-hat to Napa and much worse. Please note what Lisa calls “core community.” It’s the workers, not the elite, the pros and the tourist business. What kind of community is it that cannot provide residences for its workers? Our schools are shrinking because workers and their families cannot afford to live here. Is the community of Napa living or dying? Is a town without its workers even a real community anymore?
We have been kicking this can called “affordable housing” down the road for many years now with little to show for it. The demand is very high and builders can meet it, but only if we can cut the red tape barriers keeping them out of Napa. We have good leaders, but they are constrained to do “the will of the people.” So, I ask my fellow Napans to adjust our priorities as we emerge from the pandemic, and reconsider what we can do to let our workers come home. I am an old man who longs for the “good ol’ days” when workers were the core community and their children filled our schools.
In 2016 the Democrats went “woke” and neglected its traditional base, the blue-collar workers. They heard Trump’s promises to protect their livelihood and turned the tide of the election to Trump. Napa is heavily Democratic, and that was painful. Do we continue to neglect the workers, or are we ready to bring them back into the fold? If so, we have some tough choices to make, NMBY barriers to break.
Dennis Olson
Napa