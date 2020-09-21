Neighbors helping neighbors powers the nonprofit community

On behalf of the countless neighbors On The Move is supporting through the multiple disasters our community is currently grappling with, we would like to thank Lenore Hirsch for her recent letter, “Helping your neighbors with food and rent” (Aug. 17).
Lenore shines a light on the tremendous impact of personally significant philanthropy and in particular, ongoing giving to local nonprofits. As we have in response to previous disasters, the human services community continues to leverage local giving, foundation grants and the ongoing commitment of the Napa Valley Community Foundation to support those in our community hardest hit by disasters.
Nonprofits receive funding from varying sources, but none inspires the program staff and those they support more than their own neighbors investing in the community. The decision to make an investment in the lives of those who live alongside each other is powerful and can be life affirming. Compassionate individuals that prioritize the needs of their fellow man, who are able and willing to commit to ongoing generosity are incredibly important to a not for profit’s sustainability.
On The Move has provided vital support services in Napa since 2005. Our programs have adapted and continued through all manner of disasters, and now a global pandemic. Using the words of Margaret Mead as a mantra, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
Thank you, Ms. Hirsch, for pointing out that in addition to our small group of committed staff, a group of committed community members can be the difference between ensuring that we are able to keep services available to those most vulnerable among us.
On behalf of the board, staff, volunteers and countless grateful community members served by On The Move, thank you, Napa. Programs like VOICES Youth Center, Innovations Community Center, LGBTQ Connection, and The Neighborhood Initiative; all of which provide services right here in Napa would look very different without your contributions.
We would love to tell you more about our work, talk about how we have adapted services to meet social distancing requirements and continued to persevere in this truly unprecedented time in history.
Amber Twitchell
Assistant Director
On The Move
