Neighbors helping neighbors powers the nonprofit community

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of the countless neighbors On The Move is supporting through the multiple disasters our community is currently grappling with, we would like to thank Lenore Hirsch for her recent letter, “Helping your neighbors with food and rent” (Aug. 17).

Lenore shines a light on the tremendous impact of personally significant philanthropy and in particular, ongoing giving to local nonprofits. As we have in response to previous disasters, the human services community continues to leverage local giving, foundation grants and the ongoing commitment of the Napa Valley Community Foundation to support those in our community hardest hit by disasters.

Nonprofits receive funding from varying sources, but none inspires the program staff and those they support more than their own neighbors investing in the community. The decision to make an investment in the lives of those who live alongside each other is powerful and can be life affirming. Compassionate individuals that prioritize the needs of their fellow man, who are able and willing to commit to ongoing generosity are incredibly important to a not for profit’s sustainability.