In response to Alex Shantz’s letter of Aug. 21 ("The persistence of neo-liberalism"):
So, to be clear, are you saying, all choices available to us under the previously subsumed neoliberal anthropocentric saeculum are choices which can only lead to a neoliberal, duopolistic based system which must be responsible for subsuming a “next generation” neoliberal anthropocentric saeculum to be realized approximately by the year 2030 or 2040?
If that is the case, then is it not also true the outlook for us is determined and somewhat nihilistic? Is this then not also a paradigmatical shift of monumental proportions from the apparently mistaken believe we possess free will?
Then, too, what of China? Is it not possible a third-world power, unencumbered by the economic bonds which constrain the alleged global bipolarity of Usonian and Soviet Usonian hegemony may well upset the beautifully constructed deterministic chain forged by the assumed occurrence of such events?
After all, the unparsimonious nature of extremely turgid economic engines certainly must lead to obfuscation of data in an effort to protect the self-perpetuation of a hegemonic advantage. This variable must be considered in any modeling of future dialectically described systems.
Is it not possible that instead of global bipolarity there could well be a tripartite global scheme, dialectically comprised of Usonian, Soviet Usonian and Sino Usonian forces? The vicissitudes of political augury are fraught with the never-ending pitfalls of “what if’s.”
And, thank goodness for dictionaries and the internet or I would never have been able to formulate these questions or propose other alternatives to the deterministically constructed future we all might wish to avoid.
You’re killing me, Smalls.
Richard Cannon
Napa
