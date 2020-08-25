× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Alex Shantz’s letter of Aug. 21 ("The persistence of neo-liberalism"):

So, to be clear, are you saying, all choices available to us under the previously subsumed neoliberal anthropocentric saeculum are choices which can only lead to a neoliberal, duopolistic based system which must be responsible for subsuming a “next generation” neoliberal anthropocentric saeculum to be realized approximately by the year 2030 or 2040?

If that is the case, then is it not also true the outlook for us is determined and somewhat nihilistic? Is this then not also a paradigmatical shift of monumental proportions from the apparently mistaken believe we possess free will?

Then, too, what of China? Is it not possible a third-world power, unencumbered by the economic bonds which constrain the alleged global bipolarity of Usonian and Soviet Usonian hegemony may well upset the beautifully constructed deterministic chain forged by the assumed occurrence of such events?