Never let another family go through what I did

My husband died at 51 years of age from an Alzheimer’s-related disease. My heart breaks every time I think of yet another family living out what my family and friends have gone through.

Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders impacts 690,000 Californians and over 5 million Americans. That number is expected to triple by 2050. Then factor in the cost of caring for a loved one from diagnosis to death is $341,000 on average (Alzheimer Association, March 2018).

Did you know that Alzheimer’s disease is currently the 5th leading cause of death in Napa County? We are staying alive longer, but Alzheimer’s disease robs many of quality of our life in those extended years. If you ask friends, most people will say they have a family member, close friend, or an acquaintance who has some type of dementia. That’s an enormous amount of heartbreak and expense.

We cannot afford not to fund research.

Research uncovers new biomarkers, improves early diagnosis and can even find a cure. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us both the importance of medical research and its effective results.