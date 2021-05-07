New depths of illogic and irrelevance

Rodriguez’s mealy-mouthed appeal to cultural relativism – “Abortion is a complex subject, with ancient history in human cultures” – is typical of the free feticide faction. Rodriguez could truthfully say the same thing of infanticide (with which abortion has always been historically associated) and of any number of repugnant crimes against humanity.

The actual historical record shows that moral progress includes repudiation of abortion. Our chief primary source on the practices of ancient Judaism is Flavius Josephus, who in his “Against Apion” defends the Jews against the charge of being barbarians. Josephus is well acquainted with Greco-Roman society and philosophy and knows what will impress the enlightened pagans attending to this treatise. Midway through Book II, Josephus scores a telling point.

“The law,” he writes, “enjoins us to bring up all our offspring, and forbids women to cause abortion of what is begotten or to destroy it afterward” (C. Apion, II, 25). Take that, Apion! Take that, Hellenistic philosophical tradition! We Jews don’t do abortion and infanticide. We’re more civilized than you are!

And so they were.