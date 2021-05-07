In light of Planned Parenthood’s putsch to suppress opposing views on the public sidewalk outside its so-called health center, I can’t say I was surprised to see new depths of illogic and irrelevance on the Register’s opinion page – but the details always come as a shock.
For example, Richard Tippitt closes with a bizarre scenario about medically-necessary sodomy at the proctologist’s office – which is supposed to be a metaphor for something ("Maybe you’re too busy playing crusader," May 1). May I suggest that this disordered ideation says more about the twisted recesses of the subconscious mind than about the limits of the First Amendment?
More pertinent is Steve Rodriguez’s reference to hypothetical church sieges and to indignant restraining orders ("The danger of politically weaponized speech," May 1). But Rodriguez’s fantasy is equally kooky in application. He fails to acknowledge that there are already laws in place against assault, harassment, and impeding access.
If participants in 40 Days for Life were committing such acts, there would already be a restraining order at Rodriguez’s friendly neighborhood abortion mill. Read the statute, Steve (CCP 527.6). As required by the U.S. Constitution, it explicitly exempts free speech as defined in the Bill of Rights. Free speech is, of course, exactly what Planned Parenthood, and the Napa City Council, and Tippitt and Rodriguez, are drooling to suppress.
Rodriguez’s mealy-mouthed appeal to cultural relativism – “Abortion is a complex subject, with ancient history in human cultures” – is typical of the free feticide faction. Rodriguez could truthfully say the same thing of infanticide (with which abortion has always been historically associated) and of any number of repugnant crimes against humanity.
The actual historical record shows that moral progress includes repudiation of abortion. Our chief primary source on the practices of ancient Judaism is Flavius Josephus, who in his “Against Apion” defends the Jews against the charge of being barbarians. Josephus is well acquainted with Greco-Roman society and philosophy and knows what will impress the enlightened pagans attending to this treatise. Midway through Book II, Josephus scores a telling point.
“The law,” he writes, “enjoins us to bring up all our offspring, and forbids women to cause abortion of what is begotten or to destroy it afterward” (C. Apion, II, 25). Take that, Apion! Take that, Hellenistic philosophical tradition! We Jews don’t do abortion and infanticide. We’re more civilized than you are!
And so they were.
Maybe Tippitt and Rodriguez need to suppress Flavius Josephus, who dares to disagree with their fulminations. They’d be suppressing him for the good of the community, of course. It’s not anti-Semitic book burning if it’s for the good of the community, is it?
Michelle Ruth
Richmond