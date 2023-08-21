While some residents may question if there are too many wells in Napa County, others ask if there are enough. And as of June, there are eight more. Specifically, eight monitoring wells were installed by the Napa County Groundwater Sustainability Agency (NCGSA).

So, why do we need more wells?

To gather information on the condition of the groundwater resources stored in the soil and rock underlying the Napa Valley. By measuring the depth to groundwater, County staff gather a critical piece of information to follow trends and track whether the amount of stored water is increasing, holding steady, or on the decline.

NCGSA staff already monitor a network of public, private, and dedicated monitoring wells year-round both within and outside of the Napa Valley Subbasin. Some residents have volunteered their wells to be monitored for decades. While the majority are measured twice a year in spring and fall—to capture the highest and lowest groundwater levels before and after the rainy season—some wells are measured monthly, others quarterly. With the addition of eight more dedicated monitoring wells installed between February and June 2023, that brings the total to 115.

More monitoring wells will improve our understanding of groundwater availability across different land uses and landscapes, and how groundwater levels change over time in response to environmental conditions. Water managers rely on this detailed information to make determinations about the stewardship of water resources across a range of users, including industrial, agricultural, and domestic. Moreover, these particular wells are designed to provide information about the connection between surface streams, the Napa River and the underlying aquifer, and the plant and animal communities which depend on these ecosystems for survival.

The eight new wells were installed adjacent to the Napa River, Ritchey Creek and Soda Creek. Referred to as dual completion monitoring wells, each well casing contains two separate wells within it -- one to a depth of about 40-50 feet and a second to a depth of about 100-120 feet in order to monitor different parts of the aquifer. Data gathered by the County’s monitoring program are summarized into an annual report which is presented to the NCGSA and submitted to the Department of Water Resources annually. Interested residents and water users can engage with the NCGSA by reviewing the annual report and participating in regular public meetings of the NCGSA and the Technical Advisory Group.

Balancing and stewarding Napa County’s groundwater resources across the different water use sectors, including industrial, agricultural, and domestic, is the goal of the NCGSA. As a common good, Napa residents share the benefits of groundwater as well as the risks. However, you can’t steward what you don’t measure, and the information gained from these new wells will be necessary to ensure the sustainability of the County’s groundwater resources for current and future generations. Well owners who are interested in offering their well to be part of the County’s groundwater monitoring program can learn how at this website: https://www.countyofnapa.org/3079/Get-Involved

I would like to thank the Napa County Board of Supervisors, acting in their capacity as the Groundwater Sustainability Agency, for their role in the active management of the Napa Valley Subbasin.

Qicheng Tang

Assistant project scientist

University of California Cooperative Extension

The Week In Cartoons Marshall Ramsey cartoon Michael Ramirez cartoon Tom Stiglich cartoon Chip Bok cartoon Al Goodwyn cartoon A.F. Branco cartoon Gary Varvel cartoon Steve Breen cartoon Steve Kelley cartoon Andy Marlette cartoon Gary Varvel cartoon Bob Gorrell cartoon Tom Stiglich cartoon Mike Luckovich cartoon Steve Breen cartoon Gary Varvel cartoon Andy Marlette cartoon Mike Luckovich cartoon