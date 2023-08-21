In a column by Thomas Elias on Aug. 17 he wrote that the Republican Party is becoming irrelevant in this state. The reasons, he says, are Donald Trump and the decisions the state Republican Party has made regarding its primary.

That may be partly true but it is not the reason the Republican Party has so little power and is becoming irrelevant. The root is they can't get elected. Why? Because the Democrat-controlled legislature pushed for a voter initiative where the two top vote getters in the primary go on to the general election.

That means that many times we only have two Democrats to vote for. Republicans need not apply. And as that continues year after year the Democrats gain more and more power becoming a one party state. Which means this state is not longer just blue, it's cobalt blue. And as everyone knows cobalt is a powerful poison and the Democrat Party is doing its best to poison our great state into a comatose condition that will eventually lead to the demise of this once great state.

Kent Cohea

Napa

