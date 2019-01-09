I stand up and loudly applaud Monique Langhorne, our newest Napa County Superior Court judge. Born and raised in Vallejo, her story so closely parallels that of Michelle Obama (raised in Chicago.)
Both women had to overcome all the naysayers, teachers, and peers who almost demanded that she lower her expectations, to lower her goals. But Michelle and Monique both stayed true to their goals and their dreams.
Congratulations to Judge Langhorne. Your success will be an inspiration to young girls of color in Napa, Vallejo, around the Bay Area, and around the country.
Eve Kahn
Napa