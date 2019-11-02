After holding seven community meetings and receiving results from the project level traffic analysis, The True Life Companies has put together three site plans as alternatives to our original June 18, 2018 submittal to the City of Calistoga.
We listened carefully throughout our interactions to your concerns and have come away with these guiding principles which influenced the three new alternatives as follows:
1. Rural Character – your community loves its city because of its rural character. The Red Barn, the views to the Palisades and the mature trees make the Yellow Rose Ranch property special to all those who pass by this private ranch.
2. Affordable Housing – your community wants housing that serves its local needs not the needs of absentee owners or commuters.
3. Safety – your community is concerned about life safety issues stemming from the wildland fires. These life safety issues cover infrastructure areas across the board: access, connectivity, water pressure, water availability and congestion.
4. Traffic – your community wants relief from the traffic congestion being experienced at all major intersections along Highway 128 but particularly surrounding the Petrified Forest Road intersection.
5. Quality of Life – your community remains uncertain how the biggest residential project since the Riverlee neighborhood will impact your community livability in conjunction with the more recent hospitality uses under construction.
The three new site plans differ from the original submittal in the following ways:
• The 2.5-acre affordable apartment component is gone. There will not be any three-story structures on this property thereby eliminating low income apartments.
• Instead of the apartments, the affordable housing component will be met through affordable duplexes ultimately designed on 10,000 square foot corner lots and spread throughout the neighborhood.
• Care has been taken to avoid as many high and moderate value trees on the property by curving streets and creating home sites that maximize tree preservation.
• The small 2,800 square foot lots are gone and the large 18,000 square foot lots are gone, being replaced by all R-1 lots of 6,000 square feet or larger.
• There are fewer units in the plan.
• Single loaded roadways flank the Mitzi Drive and White Lane back yards in two of the alternatives. This provides a landscape strip, a 56’ wide roadway and a front yard between new home sites and the existing neighborhoods.
• Single story homes will be planned in close proximity to Highway128 to preserve views of the Palisades to the maximum extent practicable.
• All alleys are gone.
• There is considerably more open space throughout the plan.
The three new site plans are the same as the original submittal in the following ways:
• The Red Barn will remain and will be incorporated into the plan as a neighborhood amenity.
• The large wetland will remain.
• A bicycle/pedestrian trail connecting the Red Barn and common open space to Debbie Way and ultimately Heather Glenn Park and across the Napa River will remain.
• All streets will remain public streets and will have parking on both sides.
For those of you who did not attend the traffic meeting we encourage you to go to City Hall and get your questions answered. The City is already studying the signalization of the Petrified Forest/Highway 128 intersection for a timed traffic signal. (The traffic analysis for the Yellow Rose Ranch project found that adding a two-way turn lane in the middle of Highway 128 along the project frontage and paying the project’s fair share of Traffic Improvement Fees represent the crux of the project’s traffic mitigations.)
Again, we encourage everyone to visit City Hall to get a more in-depth summary or read the report at www.yellowrosecalistoga.com.
The True Life Companies will be holding a community meeting on Nov. 12 to discuss these three alternatives which will allow interested parties to get a more detailed understanding and allow us to hear from you and answer your questions.
The True Life Companies thanks the Calistoga community for its input and ongoing interest in this future project.
Leah Beniston
The True Life Companies