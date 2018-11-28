I want to thank Mayor Alan Galbraith for his service to St. Helena and also welcome Anna Chouteau to the City Council. Working with the city manager and staff over the last two years, this council created a solid work program that is focused on many important issues — such as downtown revitalization, housing, water, SHAPE, quality of life, and city finances.
I look forward to continued collaboration with my fellow council members and the full engagement of the community as we work to understand, evaluate and act on the many opportunities ahead for our wonderful town.
Thank you to my supporters and campaign volunteers. It was a long campaign, and my hope now is that the entire community will come together to bring out the best in our city. I’m very optimistic about the future of St. Helena.
Geoff Ellsworth
Mayor-elect
St. Helena