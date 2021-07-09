New wireless facilities in public right of way should require a hearing

Well-drafted wireless ordinances that will protect our public resources, as well as individual property owners, are very important, now more than ever.

To install any new wireless facilities on both private and public property, neighboring cities, such as Sonoma, Petaluma, Mill Valley, and San Anselmo, require wireless providers to obtain a conditional use permit, which involves public notice and a public hearing before the planning commission; however, in their current draft, both the county of Napa and city of Calistoga would only require that wireless carriers obtain an encroachment permit, which is a permit issued by the public works director or county roads commissioner that is needed to access the public right-of-way to construct the facilities, and no public hearing before the planning commission would be required.

To further drive in this point, instead of adding regulation of cell antennas in the public right-of-way to its telecommunications ordinance as other communities have done, the county is planning to add it to its ordinance on encroachment permits.