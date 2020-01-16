2020 is the year for new visions and for a variety of new things to come. I would like to begin by introducing a new name to the 5th District Napa County Board of Supervisor race, Mariam Aboudamous.
Although Mariam is a new candidate for this election, she is not new to us who live in American Canyon. Mariam moved to American Canyon when she was 2 years old, and attended all the local schools, and is a 2004 graduate of Vintage High School.
At the age of 13, she began volunteering for the Parks and Recreation Department and was hired with them at the age of 16. In 2016, Mariam was elected to the American Canyon City Council after unseating an incumbent and also finished as the top vote-getter in the race.
Although her name was not well-known politically, Mariam was by the virtue of all of her involvement in our city. Not new to the political scene, Mariam was a member of the Napa County Democratic Central Committee, and served tenures with the United Nations in the Netherlands, and with Congressman Mike Thompson in his Washington, D.C. office.
She is an attorney practicing in Napa and specializes in immigration and real estate law. She is currently the vice mayor for the city of American Canyon and focused on issues such as affordable housing, traffic relief, water and economic opportunity. Her key issues on the Napa County Board of Supervisors will continue to be housing, traffic, and economic development.
You have free articles remaining.
Although these have been subjects that have confronted Napa County for many years, her determination, energy, and support of her endorsers will prove to be a great benefit in her challenge to accomplish her goals and those of her colleagues.
As a City Council member in American Canyon, she has kept an open mind, listens to her constituents, and is very approachable. I encourage anyone who would like to meet with Mariam, to please reach out to her. You will soon become a supporter, and she will work hard for our needs and the needs of Napa County.
Beth Marcus
American Canyon