Newsom deserves to be recalled

In Response To Dan Morain's commentary "Recalling Governor Newsom is a desperation move by the shrinking GOP."

Dan Morain, keep thinking that the Democrats have California in their pocket. It’s this same out-of-touch leadership that will rear up and bite you. I hold Gov. Newsom in contempt for far more than his pandemic woes. His elitist self shines through all his efforts to rule the state, as exemplified by his “early dinner” at the French Laundry with lobbyists.

This talking out of both sides of the mouth is what’s wrong with Democratic leadership in California, one of the poorest-run blue states. Businesses are moving out, the economy is shrinking, people are leaving, the cost of living is going up, the quality of life is slipping away. California's tax base is evaporating while government spending is at an all-time high.

I am a native Californian and neither a Republican nor a Democrat. The recall is not a GOP conspiracy. QAnon, anti-vaxers, and the far-right fringe; what a laugh. Newsom has earned the distrust of all Californians.