Newsom must be recalled

I find it very amusing that the Napa County Democratic Central Committee continues to suffer from TDS ("Vote No on the recall," Aug. 10). They chastise President Trump for being a "self-centered and dangerous narcissist" and in the very next breath bestow the virtue of Gavin Newsom.
If there ever is a single picture of what a narcissist is, it would be him. Oh, and let's not forget his little romp in the hay with his best friend's wife.
She goes on about President Trump's "abusive policies" while forgetting what Emperor Newsom has put this state through since he has been in office. Then she mentions Trump's attempt to overturn the "will of the people." Maybe she forgot that Newsom promised he would honor the will of the people, which was decided about the death penalty, and the very minute he got into office, did a complete 180 from his campaign promise.
It is nice to know that the Democratic Party classifies 1.8 million people that signed the recall petition as extremist. Trust me, lady, if there were 1.8 million extremists in this state, you all would be gone. The recall is not being carried by, as you call us "Trump backers and supremacist terrorists," it is being carried by Republicans, Democrats and independents that see the handwriting on the wall about the destruction of California.
This state cannot continue in the path it is going. Homelessness is at an absolute crisis level, drug users and others are making it so nowhere is safe and the Democratic answer is to close all the jails and prisons, eliminate law enforcement and not charge anyone with crimes. Another bad choice coming from San Francisco is your state senator, who has made it his mission to protect pedophiles and drug dealers.
You complain about the cost of the recall election, and rightfully so. Why is it so expensive? It is because of the bureaucratic mess that the Democratic party is famous for. The only reason something like this costs so much money, is the politicians have allowed it.
Maybe you should have looked at the poor track record your Emperor had when he was Mayor of San Francisco before elevating him so he could do the same destruction on a statewide level that he did in San Francisco. Then we would not be forced to have this recall election.
Now the latest investigative reporting by mainstream media, which has always sided with liberal causes is getting an eye-opening with how cozy Newsom became with PG&E. Indictments should be coming down on Newsom and a whole bunch of his cronies for that mess.
Newsom during his little temper tantrum on TV the other day touted his $80 billion surplus as something to be proud of. Number one, if you have that big of a surplus, it is proof positive you are taxing your citizens too much. But the reality is, there is not budget surplus anywhere near that. You do not have a surplus if education, infrastructure, unfunded pensions, highest homeless in the nation and so many other shortcomings put California at or near the bottom of every single measurable category.
I can say I have a budget surplus also in my personal life. As long as I don't pay my taxes, mortgage, utilities or anything else, I am rolling in dough. Oh, and don't get me started about the choo-choo train to nowhere that he is still dumping untold amounts of money into.
But you did make one correct statement in your letter. That is "Wake Up, everybody." Wake up and see the destruction the Democratic party and their mindset is causing this once great state.
Scott Atkinson
Calistoga