Newsom must be recalled

This state cannot continue in the path it is going. Homelessness is at an absolute crisis level, drug users and others are making it so nowhere is safe and the Democratic answer is to close all the jails and prisons, eliminate law enforcement and not charge anyone with crimes. Another bad choice coming from San Francisco is your state senator, who has made it his mission to protect pedophiles and drug dealers.

You complain about the cost of the recall election, and rightfully so. Why is it so expensive? It is because of the bureaucratic mess that the Democratic party is famous for. The only reason something like this costs so much money, is the politicians have allowed it.

Maybe you should have looked at the poor track record your Emperor had when he was Mayor of San Francisco before elevating him so he could do the same destruction on a statewide level that he did in San Francisco. Then we would not be forced to have this recall election.

Now the latest investigative reporting by mainstream media, which has always sided with liberal causes is getting an eye-opening with how cozy Newsom became with PG&E. Indictments should be coming down on Newsom and a whole bunch of his cronies for that mess.