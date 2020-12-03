Next four years could be very hard on everyone

I was very interested in the Thanksgiving comments from readers that the Register published. Many had the true spirit of Thanksgiving but two stood out that didn't seem to have that spirit('Despite COVID-19, Register readers share reasons for feeling gratitude this Thanksgiving," Nov. 26).
One by Paul Franson who was thankful, to whom I don't know, that Biden will bring "universal thanksgiving." The other by Kevin Sarmento went even further. He was thankful that President Trump doesn't seem to have been re-elected and that saved us from four more years of "lies, deceit, division, lack of respect and lawlessness." Lovely Thanksgiving message.
Now I know, from personal experience, that many older liberal Democrats think they are morally and intellectually superior to all who disagree with them but I find many of the younger ones, the ones the Democratic party is wooing, have a "toddler mentally." What's that you ask? Well, it's the mindset that says, "Mommy, I skinned my knee, make it better." Or "Mommy, they're mean to me, make them go away." Or, "Mommy, feed me, clothe me, buy me a new cell phone, buy me a car, pay for my college, give me free stuff." Substitute "government" for Mommy, and you get my meaning.
When I ask these same people why they hate Trump so much, they invariably make fun of his hair color. Or his tweets. Or he's a mean, mean man. They never talk about his accomplishments. Like lowering taxes, creating the lowest unemployment for blacks, women and Hispanics in decades. Then COVID-19 hit. Bringing manufacturing back to this country, prison reform, making NATO countries pay their fair share for their defense, energy independence through fracking, making it possible for Israel and two Muslim countries to establish ties. The first time in nearly three decades. Getting out of the billion-dollar Obama nuclear deal with Iran, and dealing with China. Not like the Biden family has though. The United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA). And on and on.
As for me? I'm thankful that, even as my constitutional religious freedom is being slowly stripped away by the shutdown and other liberal policies, I can still attend a virtual service and I was allowed, by the powers to be, to celebrate Thanksgiving day with my loved ones.
You see I'm thankful for a merciful and loving, all-powerful God, not for an oppressive, all-powerful government for my joy and happiness. I'm thankful I opened my eyes this morning to tackle the challenges of the day with that godly joy and power.
But I end by saying I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. Enjoy while you can because if the Harris/Biden administration does come to power, 2021 might be even worse than 2020 and there won't be many worldly blessings for the middle class to be thankful for. In fact, the next four years could well be very hard on everyone. Everyone except Amazon, Costco, Walmart — and Big Government.
Kent Cohea
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!