Next four years could be very hard on everyone

When I ask these same people why they hate Trump so much, they invariably make fun of his hair color. Or his tweets. Or he's a mean, mean man. They never talk about his accomplishments. Like lowering taxes, creating the lowest unemployment for blacks, women and Hispanics in decades. Then COVID-19 hit. Bringing manufacturing back to this country, prison reform, making NATO countries pay their fair share for their defense, energy independence through fracking, making it possible for Israel and two Muslim countries to establish ties. The first time in nearly three decades. Getting out of the billion-dollar Obama nuclear deal with Iran, and dealing with China. Not like the Biden family has though. The United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA). And on and on.

As for me? I'm thankful that, even as my constitutional religious freedom is being slowly stripped away by the shutdown and other liberal policies, I can still attend a virtual service and I was allowed, by the powers to be, to celebrate Thanksgiving day with my loved ones.

You see I'm thankful for a merciful and loving, all-powerful God, not for an oppressive, all-powerful government for my joy and happiness. I'm thankful I opened my eyes this morning to tackle the challenges of the day with that godly joy and power.