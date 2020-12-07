Next four years will save us

In response to Kent Cohea’s letter in the Dec. 4 paper ("Next four years could be very hard on everyone"), let me say you’re right. Trump isn’t liked because he is mean, and he spouts stupidity with every tweet.
But more importantly, he’s unworthy to lead this country because he’s morally bankrupt and represents the worst desires in us. As a former U.S. Army officer, I can say without hesitation, he’s unfit to lead a platoon of 60, let alone a country of 330 million. He is the epitome of service to self rather than selfless service. And regardless of one’s political beliefs, these character flaws should be grounds for disqualification to hold any office.
And you’re correct again, we should talk about Trump’s accomplishments more. These include setting our country back years in combating climate change with shortsighted regulation rollbacks, and the abdication of our role as a world leader promoting peace, prosperity, and democratic principles. He has managed to force us to face our national shortcomings in gender and racial equality, not by his example or focus on these issues, but in spite of them.
He’s pulled back the thin veil of “ideologically driven policies” to show us what they really are, hypocritical means used by some, in service of their goals to maintaining their position. Hypocritical behaviors such as growing our debt with reckless tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations while denying stimulus for those in desperate need, or fighting to eliminate healthcare for millions of people while having no plan to replace it with.
Or best yet, getting into office by championing middle-class values while living up to none of them.
As for the feared “toddler mentality” that mommy will be relied upon for everything under Biden? First, I say we already have a “daddy” reliance problem with Trump. “Daddy, I broke tax laws, campaign finance laws, lied to the FBI, tried to blackmail a children’s hospital and even foreign governments, please pardon me (and don’t forget yourself)!”
Second, I ask, do the wineries, the restaurant owners, the suppliers, and the workers of these Napa industries have a mommy problem right now as they look to the government for support? No. That’s what the government is supposed to do, provide public goods in service of its constituents, especially in times of need.
It would be great if we lived in some distant past when the government wasn’t needed to protect us from evolved viruses, cyber threats, changing climates, complex financial systems built to maximize profits at all costs, and so much more. But we don’t. And therefore, it’s incumbent upon all of us to lift our heads out of the sand, stop wishing the world would slow down, and push our government to better serve us all.
That is what the Biden/Harris administration stands for. They’re leveraging actual experience and expertise with their cabinet appointments and setting an agenda that looks to tackle the hard issues of the future with a more inclusive perspective that we all could use. That is why I believe the next four years can save us.
Jonathan Schellin
Napa
