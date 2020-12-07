Next four years will save us

Or best yet, getting into office by championing middle-class values while living up to none of them.

As for the feared “toddler mentality” that mommy will be relied upon for everything under Biden? First, I say we already have a “daddy” reliance problem with Trump. “Daddy, I broke tax laws, campaign finance laws, lied to the FBI, tried to blackmail a children’s hospital and even foreign governments, please pardon me (and don’t forget yourself)!”

Second, I ask, do the wineries, the restaurant owners, the suppliers, and the workers of these Napa industries have a mommy problem right now as they look to the government for support? No. That’s what the government is supposed to do, provide public goods in service of its constituents, especially in times of need.

It would be great if we lived in some distant past when the government wasn’t needed to protect us from evolved viruses, cyber threats, changing climates, complex financial systems built to maximize profits at all costs, and so much more. But we don’t. And therefore, it’s incumbent upon all of us to lift our heads out of the sand, stop wishing the world would slow down, and push our government to better serve us all.