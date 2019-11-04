I do not want any obstructions in the center of any of our roundabouts.
Watching the development of a roundabout in Lafayette, I learned that speeding emergency vehicles prefer to go over the center of the roundabout rather than follow the circle road.
If this money is truly only available for art, build an art gallery or give it to an existing museum to buy free access for us. However, I would much prefer it go to affordable housing, maybe rent subsidies.
I do not like most of the contractor art in town. Helping an existing gallery should include having professionals curate Napa art instead of relying on an appointed commission.
To reiterate the important part of this letter: maximize public safety, no art obstructions in roundabouts.
Suzanne Sommer
Napa