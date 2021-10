Thanks for publishing the excellent editorial about Liz Cheney in last Sunday’s paper ("Liz Cheney's impossible choice," Oct. 17). As a confirmed Republican, I can think of no better example of congressional statesmanship than Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 riot. Trump disgraced his office, and the behavior of Kevin McCarthy and the rest of Trump’s lackeys in the House has been nothing less than shameful.