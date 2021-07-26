No Chick-fil-A because of what? (facepalm)

I suppose the more noise you make the more attention you get.
A small number of people from the city of Napa representing the LGBTQ community (a minority in terms of population size, 3.8% of the US population, according to a study by the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute) and a few others from the community get to dictate to the rest of us (citizens, community members, restaurants, developers and even the city council) on who or what can be part of our community of Napa?
Because of their actions, the greater community at large is now without a great restaurant, suffering the loss of more jobs for those people who need them desperately, and loss of tax revenue to the city coffers. Congratulations to these folks on a job well done! (sarcasm). Who made you the community spokespersons? I sure didn’t vote for that.
“We have businesses owned by people in our beautiful city with different political parties and religious affiliations, working together to make Napa strong and even stronger,” Renee Mortell Cazares was quoted in the Napa Valley Register on July 7. “There is no more egregious restaurant owner than the CEO of Chick-fil-A in his ignorance of hate.”
To that I say, you mean that if someone has the same political, religious or identity views they can have a business here but if those beliefs don’t align to yours, they can’t?
Why aren’t you rallying people in front of In-N-Out burger? Their CEO is a Christian, and they print bible verses on some of their packaging. My gosh, the horror that some people have religious views disparate from your own.
Have you ever been to a Chick-fil-A restaurant (be honest, we won’t think wrong of you if you have) and seen how busy they are most times of the day? Did you see the dozens of employees, of all walks of life that work there? How many of our friends, neighbors or family members could have applied and gotten a job there? Now they don’t have that chance.
Is there a quota that each of these big, bad corporations must follow to satisfy you and your “woke” crowd? I doubt it because it will never be enough.
As you say we live in a community with different people with differing political, religious and identity views. Yet unless those views align with yours, they must be shunned from being part of the community. How liberal or diverse is that?
I’ve lived here in Napa for close to 50 years and I’m plain tired of living in a community that caters to the wineries, hotels, super-minorities, and the tourists over all the people that live here.
Partly based on the decisions of the city council, I’ve already been forced to go out of town or to shop online instead of locally. So, I pledge this: When I want to eat out, I will go to Fairfield, Vallejo or Vacaville and buy from Chick-fil-A so that my money will go to those businesses and communities that didn’t cater to the “woke” crowd.
I will go out of town to fill up my cars with gas so that my money will go to those businesses and communities that didn’t cater to the “woke” crowd. My carbon footprint will be expanded because of your actions, so that’s on you not me.
I’m truly saddened at the state and behaviors of our city, state, and the split nation that we call the United States of America.
Again, kudos to our spoke persons. (facepalm).
Bruce Crane
Napa