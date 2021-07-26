No Chick-fil-A because of what? (facepalm)

To that I say, you mean that if someone has the same political, religious or identity views they can have a business here but if those beliefs don’t align to yours, they can’t?

Why aren’t you rallying people in front of In-N-Out burger? Their CEO is a Christian, and they print bible verses on some of their packaging. My gosh, the horror that some people have religious views disparate from your own.

Have you ever been to a Chick-fil-A restaurant (be honest, we won’t think wrong of you if you have) and seen how busy they are most times of the day? Did you see the dozens of employees, of all walks of life that work there? How many of our friends, neighbors or family members could have applied and gotten a job there? Now they don’t have that chance.

Is there a quota that each of these big, bad corporations must follow to satisfy you and your “woke” crowd? I doubt it because it will never be enough.

As you say we live in a community with different people with differing political, religious and identity views. Yet unless those views align with yours, they must be shunned from being part of the community. How liberal or diverse is that?