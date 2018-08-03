Until we all raise our voices in unison to say, to demand, "Stop Zero-Tolerance policies that divide families and traumatize children!" we are all being complacent and complicit to these deplorable and inhumane actions.
No child should be and live in a cage, not even for a day. No child should be traumatized by a government that boasts to have a great nation. The United States of America is not great and under this racist and inhumane structure and regime it will never be great.
How many more families must be separated and traumatized before the population of this nation raises their voice? Will you raise your voice until they come to get you? Who will raise their voice for you?
Adriana Martinez Chavez
Napa