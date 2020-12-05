No COVID staffing plan for Napa Police Department

As you know both of us retired from Napa PD after long careers. In speaking with a current member of the department we learned circumstances there are bad.
They currently have nine officers out due to COVID-19 and are awaiting results on two others out because they’re symptomatic. As anyone knows once COVID gets into a workplace it can quickly decimate the staff.
The department is experiencing a staffing crisis due to the current outbreak, which is in addition to the 12 vacant positions (eight of which are frozen) they currently have. That means they are currently down, by our counting, 21 officers of a total of approximately 70, with the potential to lose several more and counting to COVID.
We are told their association (which we are both past presidents of) attempted to work with Chief Plummer to formulate an emergency staffing plan for patrol in case of infections with COVID-19. As of now, there has not been any communication from him regarding a permanent emergency shift schedule which could be implemented during this crisis.
The department is currently down its top two sworn administrator positions, one to retirement and the other to an on the job injury. Chief Plummer, we're told, decided this was a good time to go on vacation and leave the state. This is we're told what passes for leadership right now. Sounds to us like the wrong time to go on vacation.
Sgt. Tim Cantillon (ret.)
Commander Bill Jabin (ret.)
Napa
Editor's note: The Register asked Chief Robert Plummer about the issues raised by the authors. He sent the following response: "Police Command staff has been working to ensure our department maintains proper staffing during this time of COVID-19. We are also working with our allied agencies who stand ready to assist us if needed. I have faith and complete trust in the men and women who work in our department.
"Keeping the Napa community and our employees safe, while providing the highest quality public service, is our number one priority at Napa PD. I want to let you know that several of our officers have recently tested positive for COVID-19. We took action after learning of their exposure and followed protocols from the City’s Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response Plan. The response includes ensuring we conduct contact tracing and that officers consult with medical professionals on testing and quarantine protocols. Any member of the community that may have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19 would have been notified by a contact tracing professional.
"You can continue to expect a high standard of public service from the Napa Police Department. As we continue to serve our community, we may need to utilize some new and different procedures to help keep us all safe. All situations are unique, and we treat each one in the manner that is most appropriate. When contacted by Napa PD, in addition to traditional methods, we may call you, schedule a virtual meeting, or chat with you in a more open-air setting. We appreciate your understanding and promise that the health and safety of all are our priority.
"I know this is a challenging time for all of us and I want to thank you for your continued support. Please join me in wishing for a safe and speedy recovery to all of our impacted officers and staff."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.