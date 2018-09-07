I voted to legalize marijuana because I want to fully open the door to investigating the impact of this drug’s use on our health, especially since the possible benefits of CBD (THC-free marijuana) have been reported. But reading the letter to the editor on Sept. 3, “Is prohibition any way to greet our guests” I questioned my vote.
As a retired clinical therapist specializing in mental health and substance abuse who worked with adolescents, I’ve seen many young lives derailed by chronic marijuana use.
The jury is still out on both the effectiveness of this drug – in all its forms – as well as societal implications for legalizing its growing and dispensing.
According to Peter Grinspoon, M.D. of Harvard Health Publishing at Harvard University, “The story is being oversimplified. The debate around legalization – which often focuses on the history of racist drug laws and their selective enforcement – is astoundingly naïve about how the widespread use of pot will affect communities and individuals, particularly teenagers. In our rush to throw open the gate, we might want to pause to consider how well the political movement matches up with the science, which is producing inconveniently alarming studies about what pot does to the adolescent brain.”
Adolescent use aside, Mr. Carter’s letter to the editor claims that visitors to our Valley were “extremely disappointed and annoyed” or “disturbed to find out their visit…could not include a trip to a local dispensary…” And their question: “Can a county that supports prohibition remain a world-class wine destination?” and encouragement that the valley “stand against racism and the prohibition of marijuana.”
Yikes! Were it really this black and white. Unfortunately, it is not. Please heed Dr. Grinspoon’s advice to pause, fully investigate the grey areas in incorporating the cultivation and dispensing of this plant in our agricultural/residential county.
Iris Barrie
Napa