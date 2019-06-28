I was shopping the other day at a national retailer and was looking for a specific type of shampoo, since they changed the store around I couldn’t find it.
There was a person working stocking shelves so I asked if she would know where I could find my shampoo. Imagine my surprise when she replied “no habla ingles.”
I had to take a moment to make sure I hadn’t been magically transported to south of the border before I asked her for a manager, which she understood perfectly, and she went and got.
When the manager came I asked her why you would have a non-English speaking person working in a Northern California store in the United States of America? She told me they had to hire her or it would be discrimination.
I explained to her maybe she didn’t understand what that word means that it would not be discrimination to not hire a person that couldn’t communicate with patrons in their country in their language: English.
She told me it was a corporate thing anyway. I said gracias for the info and went to a competing store.
Rick Oxford
Napa