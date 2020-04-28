No justification for this dereliction of duty

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am disturbed that my county representatives have failed to protect me, my family and my community. I am disappointed by the Board of Supervisors’ and Dr. Relucio’s decision not to order mandatory masks for all stores - instead, magically believing that people would modify their behavior and assume personal responsibility when they issued a “Strong Recommendation” to wear masks.

Some stores do as good a job as possible - employees wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and sanitizing between customers, adhering to social distancing inside and outside (e.g., Browns Valley Market, Whole Foods, Lucky) while others completely fail (e.g., OSH, Valley Vaccuum). No matter what the stores do, though, a significant percentage of customers are not wearing masks.

I asked a fellow customer why she wasn’t wearing a mask recently and the answer was ”this is a free country.” And at home, my neighbors across the street in both directions often have parties. So much for stay at home orders and social distancing guidelines. So much for voluntary compliance and a “Strong Recommendation.”

I am certain my experience is not unique.

When I see an unmasked person in my path, I equate that to someone pointing a loaded gun at me - and my family at home.