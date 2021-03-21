No Kid Hungry is proud to help Napa

Just over a year ago, schools in Napa Valley closed and teachers, students and parents pivoted to distance learning. At the same time, school nutrition workers stepped up in a big way to ensure students who rely on school meals didn’t go hungry even while learning from home. Throughout the pandemic, these staffers have been here for families, working tirelessly through the summer, weekends and holidays to make sure kids in Napa get the nutrition they need.

As students and teachers transition back into the classroom, these same school nutrition staff are also working to ensure they can continue to serve meals safely now, over the summer and into next school year. With No Kid Hungry’s support, Napa Valley Unified School District continues feeding children and their families impacted by the recent wildfires.

No Kid Hungry is proud to have supported Napa Valley Unified School District’s school nutrition program during the pandemic, and we extend our deepest gratitude for their hard work to keep kids nourished. Thank you.

Kathy Saile

Pasadena

