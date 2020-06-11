No lives matter until Black lives matter.

Yet the nation expects football players stand for the anthem without complaint or protest. The president calls Colin Kaepernick and others who kneel “sons of bitches,” because to him their lives do not matter over the symbolism of the flag. During a Trump rally last year, Lt. Bob Kroll, head of the Minneapolis police union and a member of “Cops for Trump” thanked Trump for removing the “handcuffs” that Obama had placed on the police force. We see now how well that is going. Four Minneapolis cops brutally murdered George Floyd.

Watching the nationwide protests, there are an astounding number of recorded instances of unprovoked police violence and brutality to the protesters and to the media. They are out of control, and they are getting signals from the Barr Justice Department that there will not be consequences. Something has to be done.

It is past time that we address the systemic racism of our society in a sweeping fashion at every level, but it must start with equal access to the law and to due process.

They will try and stop us with voter disenfranchisement, with distractions (like focusing on Antifa instead of Anarchists and White supremacists), with Facebook misinformation, with tweets. Don’t let them. Eyes on the prize.