No lives matter until Black lives matter.
On May 25, four police officers arrested George Floyd and one knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes, killing him as the other three looked on. A shop owner had called the police on him for passing a counterfeit bill.
On March 13, Louisville police used a battering ram to execute a search warrant to the wrong apartment, and Brionna Taylor was shot to death while in her own home, in her own bed.
In May, a months-old video surfaced of Ahmaud Arbery getting hunted down on his regular jogging route and killed. Until it surfaced, the former police officer and his son had not been charged and the family was told he was shot during an active burglary.
Eric Garner, Amadou Diallo, Philando Castile, Sandra Bland and so many more have died through police violence. According to 2019 recent study, African American men have the highest chance of dying by police use of force by a jaw dropping lifetime risk of 1 in 1000. Source: PNAS August 20, 2019 116 (34) 16793-16798.
African Americans are more likely to die of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in childbirth, and have a shorter average lifespan. Studies show that education and wealth do not make up for this inequality. We are a systemic racist country and, with exceptions, you must be white to fully access the American dream. We remain far, far short of our ideals.
Yet the nation expects football players stand for the anthem without complaint or protest. The president calls Colin Kaepernick and others who kneel “sons of bitches,” because to him their lives do not matter over the symbolism of the flag. During a Trump rally last year, Lt. Bob Kroll, head of the Minneapolis police union and a member of “Cops for Trump” thanked Trump for removing the “handcuffs” that Obama had placed on the police force. We see now how well that is going. Four Minneapolis cops brutally murdered George Floyd.
Watching the nationwide protests, there are an astounding number of recorded instances of unprovoked police violence and brutality to the protesters and to the media. They are out of control, and they are getting signals from the Barr Justice Department that there will not be consequences. Something has to be done.
It is past time that we address the systemic racism of our society in a sweeping fashion at every level, but it must start with equal access to the law and to due process.
They will try and stop us with voter disenfranchisement, with distractions (like focusing on Antifa instead of Anarchists and White supremacists), with Facebook misinformation, with tweets. Don’t let them. Eyes on the prize.
Once the protests are over, we have a long haul to do the work of addressing this. Not all of it will be comfortable. We have to talk to our friends and family and plant the seeds to overcome long-held prejudices. We have to get out the vote, we have to donate to community centers and women’s health clinics and legal aid in affected communities.
It will be long, it will be boring, we will have setbacks, but the work must be done.
Because no lives matter until Black lives matter.
Kelly Decker
Napa
