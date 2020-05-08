Speaking as a California wine marketer based in Los Angeles (who attentively reads the Napa Valley Register e-mail news blast and Dan Berger's wine column), I was disturbed to read about the cavalier attitude of art gallery owners Linda and Quent Cordair in thumbing their noses at the governor's "stay at home" directive and shuttering of non-"essential" businesses.
I was particularly appalled by this excerpted sentence from the article "Napa art gallery owners announce plan to reopen, defying a county closure order" (April 29):
Napans should be able to work and live “on their own terms … and deal with any marginal risk at their own judgment,” they wrote.
Have we forgotten in this time of crisis John Donne's observation: “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main."
Since when does anyone in modern society live one's life exclusively on one's own terms? Independent of everyone around them?
We live on shared streets, not remote ranches. We drive cars on shared roads, not on our own dusty ranch trails. We fly on shared airplanes. Buy food and household "essentials" at shared grocery stores. Send mail through the shared U.S. Post Office. Worship in shared churches and synagogues. And share the burden of conscription to protect and defend our country in time of war.
The Cordairs' entitlement mentality was underscored by the disdain expressed by Nob Hill Foods wine department employee Angie Thornton in a recent Register article ("During the grocery panic, 'I don't think we had time to think,' says Nob Hill Foods employee,” April 26):
“I’ve learned that there are some Napans that really have no compassion. That’s probably the worst part of it,” Thornton said of her most surprising revelation from the front lines of the crisis. “I just wish people were a little bit more sympathetic or caring towards other people.”
Bob Henry
Los Angeles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.