Speaking as a California wine marketer based in Los Angeles (who attentively reads the Napa Valley Register e-mail news blast and Dan Berger's wine column), I was disturbed to read about the cavalier attitude of art gallery owners Linda and Quent Cordair in thumbing their noses at the governor's "stay at home" directive and shuttering of non-"essential" businesses.

I was particularly appalled by this excerpted sentence from the article "Napa art gallery owners announce plan to reopen, defying a county closure order" (April 29):

Napans should be able to work and live “on their own terms … and deal with any marginal risk at their own judgment,” they wrote.

Have we forgotten in this time of crisis John Donne's observation: “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main."

Since when does anyone in modern society live one's life exclusively on one's own terms? Independent of everyone around them?