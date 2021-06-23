No more gas stations in American Canyon

To the Student Leadership of Schools for Climate Action (S4CA): I would like to personally compliment you all for the way you participated in two recent noticed hearings of the City Council of American Canyon. Your individual presentations, comprised in some examples both written emails and oral presentations, demonstrated a clear understanding of the issues before the City Council, the sources of authority, which the City Council has to regulate land uses; in particular, new and future gas stations as well as the resulting environmental and land use impacts.
Your presentations demonstrated the utmost respect for the council, individual questions of councilmembers, and commented appropriately about how all alternative provisions before the council would be of impact if not considered and adopted.
In summary, your collective individual comments were meaningful in the ordinance review process. Please continue to be advocates for a fossil-free future through your words, film, and your actions.
Thank you for participating in the hearings, you all had an impact both on the councilmembers and city staff.
Pierre R. Washington
American Canyon City Council member