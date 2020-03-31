No more hotels

What Napa needs is a few more hotels pushed through the "planing commission."

The people that worked in that industry have left and started working in the vineyards for better pay and benefits.

So when we have already forced a major employment shift and pandemic follows, by all means let's make Napa "hotel central."

The local people have left these glamorous jobs to work in the weather in the fields. Who will fill these positions and be able to afford to live here? Not a problem since the commute is such a breeze normally.

Napa planning commission, pull your head out. This isn't a problem that will fix itself or self-correct. It's going to need some thinking on your part. Do what you are paid for. This is real life for everyone.

Nathan Barker

American Canyon

