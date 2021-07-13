No need for masks with the vaccinated

I request that the Board of Trustees of Napa Valley College revisit their policy decision regarding face covering on campus.

The scientific evidence is overwhelmingly clear. The odds of fully vaccinated COVID-19 recipients testing positive for COVID is in the range of 1 chance in 30,000 to 1 chance in 50,000. Vaccination provides amazing protection based on the vaccination of more than 200 million Americans over the age of 12.

Mandating masks for the fully vaccinated in any setting is completely unnecessary. We need to get as many students and faculty as possible fully vaccinated, and the NV College policy provides no incentive to get every eligible student and staff member fully vaccinated.

The best policy is that all people who are not vaccinated must wear a face covering. Still, the Board of Trustees may be concerned about cheaters who are unvaccinated and do not wear a mask. Are they a threat to the students and faculty? Not to the fully vaccinated. Not to the mask compliant unvaccinated.