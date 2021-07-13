No need for masks with the vaccinated

I request that the Board of Trustees of Napa Valley College revisit their policy decision regarding face covering on campus.
The scientific evidence is overwhelmingly clear. The odds of fully vaccinated COVID-19 recipients testing positive for COVID is in the range of 1 chance in 30,000 to 1 chance in 50,000. Vaccination provides amazing protection based on the vaccination of more than 200 million Americans over the age of 12.
Mandating masks for the fully vaccinated in any setting is completely unnecessary. We need to get as many students and faculty as possible fully vaccinated, and the NV College policy provides no incentive to get every eligible student and staff member fully vaccinated.
The best policy is that all people who are not vaccinated must wear a face covering. Still, the Board of Trustees may be concerned about cheaters who are unvaccinated and do not wear a mask. Are they a threat to the students and faculty? Not to the fully vaccinated. Not to the mask compliant unvaccinated.
These cheaters threaten very very few others — only their fellow cheaters — those who are unvaccinated and refuse to wear a mask. The college need not spend resources on checking for evidence of the unmasked, unvaccinated because the odds of the spread of COVID from one mask cheater to another mask cheater is insignificant.
What about the Delta variant? The CDC reports that the incidence of infection by the Delta variant has been, by a large percent among the unvaccinated.
I urge the trustees of NV College to revisit their recent mask policy to better align their policy with the overwhelming scientific evidence that has been reported by the CDC: the vaccination is highly effective and the college needs to lead in creating incentives for increasing community immunity.
Sometimes the safety of caution in formulating policy creates unacceptable disincentives for compliance.
David E. Loberg
Napa