No need for street closures

Concerning May 28 article “Cyclists propose vehicle limits,” I believe there are a couple of fallacies in their reasons for wanting to shut parts of multiple streets to through traffic.
First, there may be an 88% increase in bicycle and foot traffic on the Vine Trail during this shelter in place but there is no way of knowing what will happen to that increase when society begins returning to the usual way of life. Many have been walking more and riding bikes because we have so much time on our hands and we also want to get out of the house.
When people return to work and other duties, this level of use will undoubtedly decline.
Second, the Bicycle Coalition’s assertion that our parks are too crowded for people to enjoy and maintain social distance is simply not true in the parks that I pass nearly every day.
One of the proposed partial shutdowns is Vine Hill Drive. Last Sunday afternoon, there were exactly eight people in Vine Hill Park—two groups of three and one couple, and that was the largest number of people I’ve seen there in over a month.
I didn’t see anyone in Las Flores Park or in the open area near the community center that goes from Linda Vista to Maher.
Slow Streets have been implemented in San Francisco and Oakland. That is completely understandable. The parks there are surrounded by dense housing, including apartments.
We don’t need this kind of disruption to our streets in Napa. There is plenty of room for walkers, joggers, cyclists and cars to coexist.
Please let the City Council know that you are opposed to this Slow Streets idea unless, and until, they can prove a need for it.
Kathie Yeend
Napa
