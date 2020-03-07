No need to choose "lesser of two evils"

In response to Denny Olmstead's letter "Here's how a Christian could vote for Trump," (March 4). In California, there is no need for Christians or conservatives to choose a lesser of two evils. You can stay true to your conscience by voting for neither.

I'd wager, that as in 2016, California will go decidedly for the Democratic candidate, both in the popular vote and the electoral college. Your vote for Trump or the Democratic candidate will matter little or none.

Now if you lived in a swing state, it'd be a different matter.

Bob Francis

Napa

