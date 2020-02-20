No on Measure K, the Boondoggle Tax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Boondoggle: work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value; an expensive program that is a waste of money, especially one using public money.

Imagine kids in a candy store spending money like drunken sailors.

A burning question to many of us trying to revitalize a battered Lake Berryessa region is why this Boondoggle Tax is being considered at all when one of the most important recreational areas in Napa County, Lake Berryessa, has been so neglected by the county. We’d like to have $9 million a year to help in the revitalization of this major resource. Real recreation for real people with real monetary benefit for Napa County.

Lake Berryessa is mentioned only once in passing in the ordinance section proposing “protecting” water quality by buying land. But Lake Berryessa is already the cleanest lake in Northern California with no foreseeable water quality threats.

Buying watershed lands that can't be developed anyway does not "protect " water quality. Proponents claim they are “preserving” land, but they are actually just buying land that is already nearly unusable in any practical development sense.