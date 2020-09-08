No one better prepared to be Napa mayor than Gerardo Martin

The campaign has supporters ranging from wine critics, to school teachers, to college students like me. Gerardo himself comes from an under-represented community, as he would be our first Latino mayor. These things are important. Citizens need to feel represented by their government, and this is doubly so of their local council. This is the first part of what makes a mayor.

One can’t govern based off of coalitions alone. While they are important and necessary, it is also vital for the mayor to have proper and relevant experience. As a financial planner, Gerardo has a unique technical know-how that will prove invaluable.

Through his experience in the private sector, Gerardo has helped manage nearly $60 million of local residents wealth and was chosen to be on the city of Napa’s Small Business Recovery Task Force. Given our imminent financial crisis, it simply makes the most sense to elect a mayor who has made a life working out these issues. No one is better prepared to serve Napa as mayor than Gerardo.

Finally, a mayor needs to have a vision. Gerardo has the right vision for our city as we move past this pandemic. As a community member, he knows the hardships faced by people in our city. It’s tough for working-class families to afford to live where they work, and for local businesses to get back on their feet.