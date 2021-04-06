“They must also acknowledge the terrible realities faced by LGBT youth and act on policies that can save their lives and ensure that all of America’s children have a fair chance at a better tomorrow” -- Andrew Cray, “3 Barriers that Stand Between LGBT youth and Healthier Futures,” 2013.

This quote is illustrating that everyone has to accept what they truly are and how they feel so they won’t endanger themselves, and have a good life. I am focusing on the relationship between justice and quality specifically in the LGBTQ field. To me the relationship between the two for the LGBTQ community means that they should have the right to do what they truly feel, like marriage, like any straight person.

Justice is defined as loving someone who they truly love and also by defending them as well and having their backs. In this article it, says, “because of who they love, how they look, or who they are. Sexual orientation and gender identity are integral aspects of our selves and should never lead to discrimination or abuse.”

It doesn't matter how they look, like, who they are. No one should abuse anyone, everyone is the same. It doesn’t need to lead to violence