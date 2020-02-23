No reason not to support Monique Langhorn

I am writing in support of the campaign to retain Judge Monique Langhorne. She has been on the judicial bench in Napa County for the past 13 years as a Superior Court Commissioner and is now on the bench as a Judge. She has experience in a broad range of court cases, including civil cases, probate, family law, juvenile delinquency and dependency, criminal law, drug court and peer court. Judge Langhorne is also active in our community through her work as a mentor at a local law academy.
Judge Langhorne has the full support of all the Napa County sitting judges as well as all the Napa County retired judges.
Judge Langhorne has been the American Canyon Peer Court Judge for the last 10 years. As the Peer Court Program Director for the last 22 years, I have seen her perform her duties with grace, compassion and fairness. She has always been enthusiastic about her position on the bench and I have been honored to have her preside over our American Canyon Peer Court Hearings.
She has the ability to speak to citizens of all ages with clarity and see each individual as an important person. To the juveniles who participate in Peer Court, she is always encouraging, inspiring, warm and welcoming. She puts the students at ease at the same time modeling her professionalism.
Local law enforcement, Congressman Mike Thompson, Calistoga Police Chief, St. Helena Police Chief, the Napa County Sheriff, the District Attorney, the Public Defender, the County Superintendent of Schools and local attorneys throughout the county are endorsing Judge Langhorne in this upcoming election.
There is absolutely no good reason to not retain her and put someone in her place who has no experience on a judicial bench. Judge Langhorne has proven over and over again that she is an experienced Judge, and I am proudly endorsing her.
I am honored to say that I know her work and I see her as an example of Justice in our community. I urge each of our citizens to put your support behind her and retain Judge Monique Langhorne.
Isadora Asch
Peer Court Program Director