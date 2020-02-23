No reason not to support Monique Langhorn

I am writing in support of the campaign to retain Judge Monique Langhorne. She has been on the judicial bench in Napa County for the past 13 years as a Superior Court Commissioner and is now on the bench as a Judge. She has experience in a broad range of court cases, including civil cases, probate, family law, juvenile delinquency and dependency, criminal law, drug court and peer court. Judge Langhorne is also active in our community through her work as a mentor at a local law academy.

Judge Langhorne has the full support of all the Napa County sitting judges as well as all the Napa County retired judges.

Judge Langhorne has been the American Canyon Peer Court Judge for the last 10 years. As the Peer Court Program Director for the last 22 years, I have seen her perform her duties with grace, compassion and fairness. She has always been enthusiastic about her position on the bench and I have been honored to have her preside over our American Canyon Peer Court Hearings.

She has the ability to speak to citizens of all ages with clarity and see each individual as an important person. To the juveniles who participate in Peer Court, she is always encouraging, inspiring, warm and welcoming. She puts the students at ease at the same time modeling her professionalism.

