No way to run a city

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a San Francisco resident who has suffered under our district election system for years, I am sorry that my friends in Napa have decided to switch to such a system in your fair city.

San Franciscans are governed by 11 supervisors, but can vote for only one. The net result is that laws are being passed and policies formed by 11 that directly affect my neighbors and me, but we have no right to vote for 10 of them.

The consolation, we were told, was that the supervisor who represents my district would be much more responsive to my concerns about municipal affairs. In truth, 'my' supervisor has utterly no concern for anything that affects me because, in that person's world, I am only one vote.

My supervisors have consistently been concerned with blocks of votes for the simple reason that the voter pool is dramatically smaller and every block of voters becomes vastly more important than any single person. So when activists organize, and the rest of us are watching Monday Night Football, the real people who run our city are having meetings and deciding what light bulbs we should use, how we should get to the grocery store and why we are evil people because we don't take an hour's ride on public transportation to get to a destination that's 10 minutes away.