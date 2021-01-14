No wonder Napa County's population is shrinking

Regarding "Napa County's population continues shrinking slowly" (Jan. 10): This actually is a foregone conclusion if we look at the way our county and city governments have pushed us into a monolithic economy over the last 35 years.
The population shows the health of the local economy which should be built on diversity. Both the population (in a much slower sense) and the dramatic effect from the two big years of fires and the pandemic, 2017 and 2020 have shown us how fragile a monolithic economy drains a community of both its wealth (not the rich since they still own the property) and population which supports so many other things related to that community overall.
A good indicator of things like this is a community’s school enrollment. If we look back to the ‘90s, there was still growth but there was also a lot of busing going on, moving children to Napa instead of building schools in American Canyon, which eventually happened. The schools to the north in Napa, Yountville and St. Helena all started to show lack of growth. Another canary in the coal mine telling the community that it was not healthy.
Traffic was getting worse so from the surface people have the thought that everything is growing and happy. What the general public does not see it that these activity increases are only tourists and workers who cannot live locally. It was not people living here using services, taking their children to school, and shopping locally driving businesses to succeed, etc.
The underlying myth of “wouldn’t it be great to live in Napa Valley” really took off, which has driven prices up and housing availability down. We have seen the “second home” syndrome where homes in neighborhoods become legal and under the cover Airbnb and vacant second homes which do not support the local economy in the same way a resident does.
There is no voting on local issues affecting the community, this does not give anything back to the local communities such as supporting local businesses, schools, buy a car, repair your car and so many other secondary effects of living in a community.
Sure, your renters will go to wineries and expensive restaurants and maybe buy a bottle of wine at Whole Foods. It is surface involvement and does not sustain any of our community as a whole. The cities certainly reap hotel taxes which does pay for improvements such as road repair, but it never keeps up with major issues such as tourist or non-resident traffic problems, schools and housing.
We cannot tear down the wine industry, that will happen as climate change overcomes the planet, fires and other pressures deflate its draw and power. We need to make sure while we do have funds coming in from the tourist industry to try and carve out some other diversity to our economies of the future.
If we look at what happened to the Bay Area when the military complex was stripped out from under Oakland, Vallejo, San Francisco, Alameda, Mountain View, Napa, Benicia and Richmond, some communities succeeded, and some have failed. We need to spur an additional direction, the signs are here.
Yes, our population is decreasing, expenses are going up along with property taxes and property costs. We are exposed to any form of a catastrophic event such as forest fires, even the pandemic which brings our economy and few local businesses to their knees.
We have not done a good job in securing the future of this city and surrounding areas due to the monolithic economy that has been constructed over the years. Even all of the development in the airport complex is hollow, millions of square feet of space that could go vacant if things keep affecting the ability to produce a grape. I have not even mentioned climate change which is a whole other subject. Maybe another time.
It is up to the leaders of the community to think far beyond our day to day needs and fully appreciate how their decisions affect the health of a community. 4,500-plus approved hotel rooms, expanded wine capacity with local water? Do these things support us into the future?
Gary L. Woodruff
Napa