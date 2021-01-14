No wonder Napa County's population is shrinking

The underlying myth of “wouldn’t it be great to live in Napa Valley” really took off, which has driven prices up and housing availability down. We have seen the “second home” syndrome where homes in neighborhoods become legal and under the cover Airbnb and vacant second homes which do not support the local economy in the same way a resident does.

There is no voting on local issues affecting the community, this does not give anything back to the local communities such as supporting local businesses, schools, buy a car, repair your car and so many other secondary effects of living in a community.

Sure, your renters will go to wineries and expensive restaurants and maybe buy a bottle of wine at Whole Foods. It is surface involvement and does not sustain any of our community as a whole. The cities certainly reap hotel taxes which does pay for improvements such as road repair, but it never keeps up with major issues such as tourist or non-resident traffic problems, schools and housing.

We cannot tear down the wine industry, that will happen as climate change overcomes the planet, fires and other pressures deflate its draw and power. We need to make sure while we do have funds coming in from the tourist industry to try and carve out some other diversity to our economies of the future.