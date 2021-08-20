No wonder staff is "feeling the pinch"

Regarding the article about Queen staff updating the Napa City Council on COVID-19 hospitalizations and the toll it is taking on our nurses, I found it very interesting that there was no mention of the recent hospital staff lay offs. According to the May 24 article, 11 workers laid off, including emergency care technicians, in addition to the Queen's previous 12 layoffs.
No wonder our dedicated nurses and staff "are feeling the pinch" and as always, our community pays the price.
Cynthia Iverson
Napa