The quote, "Service is the rent we pay to live on earth", is attributed to Rep. Shirley Chisholm and holds a special meaning as we remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this week.
For many years, Napa has held a remembrance service of his life. In the last few years, it has grown to include an entire day for us to pay back not just our Mother Earth but also to pay forward the advantages some of us have in living in this generous community.
We are fortunate that so many nonprofit organizations provide an opportunity to "give" by having informational tables and sign-ups that showcase all the wonderful programs that help make our neighbor's lives happier and easier.
The hope is also that once a volunteer realizes the joy of giving, he or she finds out how easy it is to continue a way to serve throughout the year.
What I love about Napa is the "small-town feeling" that is still noticeable in the various neighborhoods. Living in the ABC Streets, and needing help after surgery, I truly appreciated my neighbors that came by with food, walked my dog, ran errands, etc.
After more than 40 years of living here, I continue to be amazed at how friendly people are and how conversations can start at the post office or at the produce section at Lucky or just admiring a beautiful garden (not mine).
When I was in eighth grade, I memorized the following quote that my mother gave me but sadly I don't know the author: "Count that day lost, whose low descending sun; Views from above, no worthy action done."
A reminder that the bi-monthly Peace Vigil will take place on the four corners of Soscol and Third Street from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26.
All are welcome to join us, but better than standing with us is to just use any opportunity to make someone's day a little brighter and lighter.
Teresa Cahill
Napa