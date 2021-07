So some spineless someone dropped Chick-Fil-A because "several" city residents objected. Well, nobody asked me.

Chick-fil-A has been voted the best fast food restaurant for the past seven years (McDonald's was in last place). Does the LGBTXYZ Community know where the CEO of McDonald's or Burger King or Wendy's or their franchisees stand on gay rights?

This is just more of the tsunami of "Woke" baloney we all have seen lately. I'm not having it.

Margaret Forma

Napa