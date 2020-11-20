Nobody has demeaned the presidency more than the president

In response to Lori Young’s letter of Nov. 15 ("Column demeaned the role of our leader").
Ms. Young, no one has demeaned the presidency more than Donald Trump himself. His lies alone — more than 20,000 and counting — are enough to show his total unfitness for the position. The damage to our foreign policy and relations with our longtime allies are the result of his boundless ego that disallows him to take counsel from anyone else; his brazen disregard for and ignorance of our sacred constitution are international embarrassments.
What is worse for me to accept is that more than 73 million of my fellow citizens voted to keep this misogynistic, psychopathic, egotistical bully in office.
Martha Wise
Napa
