Lauren Ritchie’s Commentary ("Cry of 'fake news' is more than just wrong — it's nationally destructive," Dec. 24) resonated. Trump needs to stop crying “Fake News” and “Enemy to the people” every time an investigative journalist or a reporter writes factual information on what is happening in the Trump administration that does not provide the fawning feedback loop like Fox News.
She is correct; this is dangerous because a free press is essential to our democracy. I am not certain Trump or his supporters know a free press is the First Amendment to our Constitution. The First Amendment to the Constitution protects five basic freedoms: freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and freedom to petition the government. These civil liberties are the cornerstone of our democracy.
Read Bob Woodward’s book “Fear.” Trump is quoted as stating to Bob Woodward (Watergate investigative reporter) that “Dare I say it? Real power is Fear. ”
One of the hallmarks of an autocratic despot is demonizing a free press and creating fear as he has with the caravan and the wall. Building a solid border wall is just as outdated and a foolish waste of money as dirty, unhealthy coal mining for energy. Technology to monitor the borders is more effective.
He promised Mexico would pay for the wall. Will that ever happen? Wasn’t that a campaign promise?
Supporters don’t bother to learn the facts that this caravan is not carrying smallpox (eradicated.) There is no smallpox in circulation anymore. That’s been true since 1980, when a major global vaccine effort wiped the virus from the planet. The risk of leprosy — now called Hansen’s disease — being imported from Latin America is similarly remote.
And while some foreign-born people do have higher rates of TB, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) screens for TB in people moving to the U.S. The risk of TB is higher with travelers flying into our country.
An effective leader listens to his Cabinet and advisers who have decades of experience in their field, yet Trump knows more than they do? How can he be an expert in everything. Is anyone?
He instead listens to and responds impulsively to Ann Coulter, Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh, media entertainer/pundits who are not experts in the military, domestic or foreign policy.
The resignations and terminations are frightening, especially Kelly and Mattis who are true patriots who have tried to rein his impulsiveness in. Read Mattis's resignation letter. Read the New York Times' expose of the Trump family money and organization. The Times is not “out to get him,” they are performing investigative journalism to expose his lies.
Why hasn’t he shared his tax returns as every other recent president has? If he has nothing to hide, why not? Why did he sell a property to Russians for $45 million more than it was worth if not for those Russians buying favors? The Russian term is called “Kompromat."
We must believe in and fight for our constitution, the rule of law, a free press and democratic principles. No one, including the president, is above the law. Don’t buy into the “Fake News” rhetoric. Read and seek out the facts.
Debra Phairas
Napa