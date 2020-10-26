Noise at Napa airport must be controlled

Nancy Moore was spot on in her Oct. 9 letter regarding jet noise from airplanes landing at the Napa airport ("We didn't sign up for this").

I live more than 5 miles from the airport, but directly under the preferred landing approach. Even that far out, many of these are flying well under the 1,000 feet normally required over cities and settled areas.

It’s bad enough during normal usage, when there are only several landings per day. But when there’s an event in Napa, such as Bottlerock, or at the Sear’s Point Raceway, jets may be landing every 5-10 minutes, each one emitting its characteristic ear-piercing shriek. Open windows or enjoyment of the outside become impossible.

Stringent noise mitigation measures should be imposed on all jet aircraft landing at the Napa airport.

James Fitch

Napa